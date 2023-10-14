Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.86 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $125.86 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

