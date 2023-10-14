Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $62.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.03.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.