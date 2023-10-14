Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $506.52.

Shares of CHTR opened at $449.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

