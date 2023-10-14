Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

LNG opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

