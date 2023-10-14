Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

