Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,201,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

