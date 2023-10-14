Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

