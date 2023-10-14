China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,884,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 3,038,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,768.8 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEAF remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.