China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 209 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,618,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 492,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $734,908.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $734,908.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,974. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.