China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 2,321.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNA. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,347,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,901,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,792,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,234,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,870,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,533,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,870,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,533,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $190,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,707,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,272,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $13.41 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

