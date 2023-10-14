China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $166.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.