China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $364,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 93,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 45.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 38,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 46,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

