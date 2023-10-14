China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

