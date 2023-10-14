China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $512.63 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $379.61 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.48 and its 200-day moving average is $483.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

