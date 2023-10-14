China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

