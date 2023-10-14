China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,560 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

KR stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

