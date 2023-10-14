China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 34.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,073,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 445.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 998,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $25,797,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Raymond James began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

