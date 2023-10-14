China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,625,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 243,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

