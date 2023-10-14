China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.