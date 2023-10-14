Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

