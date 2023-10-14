Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Citigroup

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

