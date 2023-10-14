Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.7 %

CRUS stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,604,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

