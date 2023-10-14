Citigroup Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $19.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

