Citigroup Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $40.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $28.18 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,787,000 after buying an additional 2,648,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after buying an additional 1,444,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

