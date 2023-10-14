Citigroup Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $12.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.36.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.