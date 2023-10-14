Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.82.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.40. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.