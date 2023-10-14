Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 62.7% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $14.89 during trading hours on Friday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Get Clariant alerts:

About Clariant

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.