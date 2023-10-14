Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 62.7% in September

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $14.89 during trading hours on Friday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.
About Clariant
