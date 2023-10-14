Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

