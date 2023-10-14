CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.09

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 2457130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.