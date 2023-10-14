Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $122.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $130.00 to $122.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

