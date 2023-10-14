Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $52.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

