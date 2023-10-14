Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMDXF opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

