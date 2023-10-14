Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and $177,154.60 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

