Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

