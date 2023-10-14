Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

