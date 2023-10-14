Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $221.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

