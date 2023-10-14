Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

