Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.22.

ALGN stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

