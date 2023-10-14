Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,059 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

