Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 25,045 Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

ACLX stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.60. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

