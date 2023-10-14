Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,687,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.12 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

