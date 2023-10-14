Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $238.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.