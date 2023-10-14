Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 158 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 349,325 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $45,404,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Guggenheim began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $175.35 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

