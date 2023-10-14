Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,069 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Papa John’s International worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

