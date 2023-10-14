Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,078 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $87.87 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exponent

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.