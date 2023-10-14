Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,560 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Cactus worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 347,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,961,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 87,938 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,320 shares in the company, valued at $12,321,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WHD opened at $50.53 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

