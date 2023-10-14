Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.44 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.97.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

