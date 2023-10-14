Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $189.58 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $186.90 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.27.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

