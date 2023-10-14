Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

