Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,902 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:POR opened at $41.66 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.